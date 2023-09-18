Ill-wishers’ attempts to hamper Moscow-Tashkent relations unsuccessful — Russian PM

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent are developing cooperation, despite attempts by other countries to cause discord between them, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday. He was speaking at a meeting of a joint commission at the level of heads of government of Russia and Uzbekistan.

"Together we are intensively developing trade and economic cooperation, effectively resolving all the issues that exist between us, despite the attempts of ill-wishers to cause discord in our joint work," he said.

He called Uzbekistan "one of the leading economic partners in the Central Asian region." However, the Russian Prime Minister is confident that "the potential of the economies of Russia and Uzbekistan is much higher, there are many opportunities for developing cooperation in new areas."

"It is important to take our relations to a qualitatively new level," Mishustin stressed. According to him, "the common task is to jointly bring trade and economic cooperation to a higher level in the near future on the basis of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of each other’s interests." "I’m absolutely sure we can do it," he said.