PMs of Russia, Uzbekistan to discuss cooperation in energy, other areas

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The intensification of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in industry, energy and other areas will be discussed during a meeting of the joint commission at the level of Prime Ministers - Mikhail Mishustin and Abdulla Aripov - in Moscow, the Russian government’s press office announced.

"The sides plan to review a wide array of issues of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan. Special attention will be paid to intensification of cooperation in industry, energy, transport, agriculture, science and education, as well as in other areas that pose mutual interest," the press office said.

The press office called energy "the most important area of bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan."

"The expansion of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan on gas not only meets interests of both countries, it also ensures energy security of Central Asia," the statement says.

The press office noted that Russia’s is Uzbekistan’s key trade partner, and the mutual trade volume has increased in 2022 by almost one third compared to 2021, to $8.7 billion.

"In January-July of this year, the trade volume has increased by over 14%, to $5.2 billion," the press office added.