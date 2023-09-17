Air service between Russia, North Korea working in test mode — natural resources minister

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Air service between Russia and North Korea currently works in a test mode, Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov reported via Telegram, adding that its full-fledged operation is expected in the near future.

"It is impossible to live without air service. Our colleagues from the transport ministry have done everything for it to appear. It currently works in a test mode, but we are confident that it may [start] fully functioning in the near future," he said.

The issue related to highroad service between the two countries is relevant, Kozlov added.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their countries and also met one-on-one. Kim had previously visited Russia in April 2019. He and Putin then held talks in Vladivostok, which was their first meeting.