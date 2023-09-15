Moscow to press for proper response to Ukraine’s death threats against Russians — MFA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow is outraged by the Kiev regime's threats against Russian journalists, state and public figures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia is outraged by this latest manifestation of the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, which, with the connivance of its Western sponsors, has been spreading death threats against Russian journalists, frontline correspondents and state and public figures. The official representative of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (a US citizen), has come out with direct calls for killing employees of the Russian media and state and public organizations involved in covering the special military operation," the Foreign Ministry said.

Its commentary points out that these statements are brimming with bloodthirsty details of how exactly the Ukrainian thugs envision these crimes being carried out.

"Moreover, they try to justify such inhuman reasoning by calling it a 'mission to restore justice,'" the Foreign Ministry stated.

"We will seek an adequate response from specialized multilateral organizations to such blatant, cruel and cynical outbursts by the Kiev regime," the Foreign Ministry said, commenting on death threats against Russian journalists, war correspondents and state and public figures. It stressed that "these facts of incitement to murder and terrorist activities are being thoroughly studied by the Russian authorities so that they can make a legal assessment and then adopt appropriate measures."

Kiev regime's terrorist nature

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that statements by Ashton-Cirillo, other Ukrainian neo-Nazis and their sponsors serve as "irrefutable evidence of the terrorist nature of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s bloody regime for the entire world community.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that the Kiev regime was to blame for the deaths of journalists Darya Dugina, Rostislav Zhuravlev, Oleg Klokov and Vladlen Tatarsky, as well as assassination attempts against Zakhar Prilepin, Konstantin Malofeyev, Margarita Simonyan, Vladimir Solovyov and other media professionals.

"The feeling of absolute impunity and permissiveness, formed as a result of the Western handlers’ intentional connivance with any atrocities by their minions inspires these to commit more crimes," the Russian Foreign Ministry continued.

"The practice of eliminating any form of dissent, deeply rooted in today's Ukraine, has been cultivated systematically for many years with the tacit consent of Western patrons. The criminal website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), launched back in 2014, which shows the personal data of those who disagree with the policies of the Kiev authorities, continues to serve as a filing cabinet for terrorist attacks on civilians," the Foreign Ministry stated.