Putin slams reports about potential North Korean volunteer fighters in special op zone

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. The assertions that Russia has allegedly asked to bring in North Korean volunteers to participate in the special military operation in Ukraine are complete nonsense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, replying to questions by journalists.

"I would like to say that this is complete nonsense," he said, replying to a request to comment on such claims made by the West.

The request was made in the context of Putin’s talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held two days ago at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region.