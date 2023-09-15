Kremlin does not consider investigation into crash of Prigozhin's plane to be slow

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not consider the progress of the investigation into the plane crash of PMC Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin to be slow and does not comment on the issue yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, absolutely not," he said when asked if the Kremlin thought the investigation into the crash was slow. "This is not a simple investigation, not a simple accident," Peskov explained.

"The investigation is underway, so it would be premature to make any comments now," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed on August 23 in Russia’s Tver Region. Ten people were on board, all of them died. A criminal case has been opened into the crash for violating the safety rules of air transportation. On August 27, the Investigative Committee completed the molecular genetic examination. The press service of the Investigative Committee told TASS that the identities of all the dead have been established, they correspond to the declared list, which included Prigozhin.