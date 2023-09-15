Russia’s Battlegroup West foils Ukrainian troop rotation in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian soldiers attached to Battlegroup West have thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to rotate their troops on the frontline near Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"The artillery of a motorized infantry unit has disrupted an attempt to rotate units of Ukraine’s armed forces in the line of defense of the 6th combined arms army on the frontline in the vicinity of Dvurechnaya," he said.

The spokesman added that the motorized infantry units, assisted by aviation and artillery, have deflected an attack by assault groups from the Ukrainian army’s 32nd motorized brigade near Kovalyovka.