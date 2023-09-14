Russia to continue developing relations with North Korea — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia is timely and constructive, Moscow will continue to develop relations with Pyongyang, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Responding to a question whether the Kremlin had time to assess the reaction to these talks in foreign media, including negative ones, the spokesman said: "We have assessed the visit itself. It was timely, useful and constructive. We will continue to develop our relations with North Korea."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held both delegation and one-on-one talks at the Vostochny Spaceport. Although the summit was limited to one day, the overall program of the visit continues. Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Komsomolsk-on-Amur (the Khabarovsk Region) and Vladivostok (the Primorye Region) in the coming days.