MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described Russian entrepreneurs who take an anti-Russian position to avoid sanctions as traitors.

"As for escaping sanctions, we know that there are entrepreneurs who are falling into anti-Russian positions and who are trying to get out from under sanctions for thirty pieces of silver. These are traitors," Peskov told reporters.

However, the Kremlin official noted that there are also entrepreneurs who methodically defend their interests in court. "This is the right of every entrepreneur and we respect this," he added.

When asked whether the Kremlin understood why the EU had decided to extend sanctions against several Russian businessmen, Peskov answered in the negative.

"We understand neither the logic of the sanctions themselves, nor the logic of lifting sanctions. It’s unlikely that anyone in Europe itself can explain this logic. This is what we understand unambiguously," the press secretary of the Russian President noted.

He emphasized that sanctions against all entrepreneurs of the Russian Federation, seizure of private property belonging to Russian businesses, and encroachment on the financial and other assets of said businesses "are actions that contradict, in every sense of the word, all laws and international legislation."