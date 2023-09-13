Over hundred attacks recorded in Belgorod region within day, three houses damaged

BELGOROD, September 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military have fired about 120 different kinds of ammunition at settlements in the Belgorod Region over the past day, causing damage to three houses and adjacent buildings, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Five mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of Spodariushino village in the Grayvoronsky District. No one was injured. Two private houses were damaged: windows were broken, roofs, facades, fences and front doors were split. A farm building was damaged as well. The outskirts of Dronovka village also came under mortar fire. Eight attacks were recorded," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, two airplane-type UAVs were shot down in the Yakovlevsky District on Tuesday. One fell in a field near the village of Visloye, the other landed in a garden. "Both were eliminated with overhead charges right on the spot. No damage was done," the head of the region noted.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces fired three shells at Zhuravlyovka village and eight more were fired at Ustinka village in Belgorod Region. The enemy launched a kamikaze drone attack on the village of Krasny Khutor. In the Valuysky District, the villages of Verigovka, Dolgoe and Karabanovo were shelled from barrel artillery. "Five attacks were recorded In Verigovka, one in Dolgoe and ten in Karabanovo. Also, an air defense system shot down an airplane-type UAV in the village of Karabanovo," Gladkov informed.

The Stary farm was shelled with grenade launchers and barrel artillery in the Volokonovsky District on Tuesday. Twenty grenade launchers and three artillery shells were identified. Five artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of Vyazovoye village in the Krasnoyaruzha District. Twelve artillery shells were fired at the territory near the Vysoky farm, and ten pieces were fired at the outskirts of the village of Terebreno. A window was broken in one private residence in Terebreno village.

The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled with mortar and grenade launcher fire. Seven mortar shells and three grenade launcher rounds were launched. Five mortar shells were fired at the Maryino farm, eight mortar shells and five grenade launchers were fired at the village of Sereda, and seven grenade launchers were fired at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint.