Russia to expand cooperation with DPRK while staying true to UN commitments — Kremlin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia will continue to fulfill all its UN commitments while developing relations with next door neighbor North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya-1 channel.

He was commenting on the possibility of Moscow lifting sanctions against Pyongyang.

"Russia will continue to remain a responsible member of the United Nations, a permanent member of the [UN] Security Council and also the closest neighbor of the DPRK. And it will develop relations in all areas," he noted.

North Korea is subject to one of the most severe sanctions regimes to date. Resolution 2397 adopted by the UN Security Council provides for restrictions on the supply of oil and its products to the country. The sanctions were imposed due to Pyongyang's continuing development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.