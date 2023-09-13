Many countries now perceive West as destabilizing factor — Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Many countries worldwide already perceive the West as a destabilizing factor, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum, which is taking place in Vladivostok on September 10-13.

"We seeing with our own eyes a shift taking place in the center of gravity or the focus of attention" of the entire globe at present, of which the expansion of the BRICS group provides ample evidence. "The collective West is nowhere to be found on the agenda [of many nations], as the collective West has already become a factor of destabilization, one that interferes and creates difficulties, but not a factor that is taken into account [positively] in terms of any meaningful, constructive agenda, in terms of [fostering] potentially promising full-scale cooperation," the diplomat noted.

"This is the fault of the collective West itself, which simply failed to bring to fruition that potential that it possessed to become a partner that [other countries around the world] could rely on and trust," Zakharova said. "All of [these global changes are] taking place right before our very eyes," she added.