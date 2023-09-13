Putin, Kim taking look at Angara rocket assembly process

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have taken a look at progress in assembly of the Angara launch vehicle and performance characteristics of the Soyuz-2 launch vehicle.

The leaders of the two countries visited the installation and test building, with one of technical spaces fully modernized for the Angara rocket assembly. They listened to brief explanations on performance characteristics of Soyuz-2 and Angara family launch vehicles.