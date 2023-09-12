MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime regularly demands money, and only those who helped create it understand how to work with it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the Vesti television program.

Lavrov was commenting when asked whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had tried to push Ukraine toward talks during his recent visit.

"So far, the Ukrainian regime is pushing around everyone - the Americans, Europeans, and all other countries - demanding money, aid, arms, ammunition," the minister said.

As an example, he cited requests for help, which "are made every day."

"My colleague [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Dmitry Kuleba recently met with Annalena Baerbok in Kiev, lamenting on camera that the Germans didn’t provide long-range missile systems. And he finished his tirade by saying that "you will give it to us anyway," Lavrov continued.

According to Lavrov, "only by those who created this regime should probably know" how to deal with officials in Kiev.

"Well, that’s the kind of clients they are," he said.