VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Only future generations will be able to assess the actions of the authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), speaking about the new history textbook that has arrived in Russian schools.

"Only future generations will be able to appraise what we did. You know, remembering what Prince Potemkin once wrote to [Empress of Russia] Catherine the Great when it came to the annexation of Crimea... He wrote the following: time will pass, and future generations will blame us for the fact that you could have annexed Crimea but did not, and you will be ashamed. The interests of the State come first. We are guided by these considerations. We prioritize this, and we are not ashamed of it," the president said.

Earlier, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said that an updated 11th grade history textbook with a section on the special military operation in Ukraine had been delivered to all Russian schools.

He recalled that this textbook talks about the reasons for the special military operation and about the entry of new regions into Russia. Earlier, Kravtsov said that the textbook will combine general history and Russian history into one subject, a key theme in the textbook. The education minister also noted that schools will be able to switch to it gradually.

