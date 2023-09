VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with China’s Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on the sidelines of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier today, the Russian leader met with Laotian Vice President Pany Yathotou.

The forum’s plenary session, the EEF’s central event, is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (3 p.m. local time).