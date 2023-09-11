South Korean, Russian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations — Seoul

SEOUL, September 11. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the Republic of Korea and Russia Park Jin and Sergey Lavrov have discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Foreign Ministry has said.

The meeting was held on September 10 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

"Park Jin held consultations with the Russian side on the security problems of South Korean citizens living in Russia and discussed ways of resolving the difficulties of South Korean companies in Russia. He also said that relations between Russia and North Korea, which concerned the Korean Peninsula’s issues, should be in line with UN Security Council resolutions and develop in a way that promotes peace and stability in the region," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

Park also stated "the need for establishing peace in Ukraine as soon as possible" and asked Russia for constructive cooperation within the UN Security Council on Korean Peninsula issues. South Korea was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025.