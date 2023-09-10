Western society begins to see situation in Ukraine objectively — Russian security official

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Western society begins to view the situation in Ukraine objectively, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The truth is that the sober-minded part of Western society is gradually beginning to see the objective reality [of what is going on in Ukraine]. More and more experts, politicians, journalists, military and special services officers, and ordinary people come out with sharp criticism of the foreign and internal policy pursued by their arrogant authorities," he said.

He noted that these people call for stopping the havoc in Ukraine and return to civilized methods of resolving disputes and conflicts in international relations. Russia, in his words, is doing its best to contain the aggressive plans of Western madmen and not let them realize their criminal plans. "This is the goal of the special military operation," he stressed.