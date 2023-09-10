West needs to comprehend results of G20 and position of developing countries — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the importance of the West accurately assessing the outcomes of the G20 cummit, taking into account the perspectives of developing countries.

"The most important thing at the end of this summit, given the rather serious, turning-point changes in the approaches of the developing world, is that the West draws the right conclusions from what we approved here and from what it saw in the actions of developing countries," he said at a press conference following the G20 summit.