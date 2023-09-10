Western attempts to focus G20 summit agenda on Ukraine failed — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The unified position of the Global South prevented the West from focusing the agenda of the G20 summit in New Delhi too much on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Largely thanks to the consolidated position of the Global South on protecting its legitimate interests, Western attempts to focus the agenda on Ukraine to the detriment of discussing the pressing issues the developing world is facing failed," he told a news briefing following the summit.