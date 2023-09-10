Allegations that West handed ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’ — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The assertions that Western countries presented an ultimatum to Russia in the G20 declaration are ridiculous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference after the G20 summit.

"What the media write - I read different assessments [about the content of the G20 summit declaration] - [in particular] the Financial Times, that this is a failure of the West…On the other hand, someone else, as far as I remember, [it was] Reuters [that] wrote that the West approved this piece of the joint declaration and passed it on as an ultimatum to the Russian Federation - that is ridiculous! Adults are spreading rumors that simply cannot be taken seriously," Lavrov said indignantly.