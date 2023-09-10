G20 summit success for all G20 countries, the group undergoing internal reform — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The G 20 summit is a success for all G20 countries, the group is undergoing internal reform, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the G20 summit.

"The summit, of course, is an unconditional success, first of all of the Indian presidency, but also of all of us. The G20 is experiencing - I would say - a kind of an internal reform. First of all, this was manifested in the significant intensification of the G20 members from the Global South, who, under the leadership India’s role very clearly and persistently sought to take into account their interests in the agreements that the G20 discussed, and as a result they were included in the declaration," the minister noted.

As Lavrov noted, the countries of the Global South are striving to strengthen their role in the mechanisms of global governance so that their real weight is reflected in world affairs, including in the economic sphere. The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that BRICS has already surpassed the G7 countries in terms of GNP.

According to Lavrov, the G20 summit will give a very serious impetus to the reform of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"The declaration sets out the tasks of reform and the International Monetary Fund, where for a long time now, if quotas and votes are honestly divided, the Americans will not have a blocking ticket, which is preserved artificially. So, the summit, of course, will give a very serious impetus, a positive impetus to the efforts on the reform of both the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization, which is also directly written down," Lavrov said reiterating that these efforts are now "being restrained by the Americans and their allies.".