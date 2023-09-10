Over 2.1 million Moscow residents vote online to elect mayor

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Over 2.1 million Moscow residents have cast their ballot online in the ongoing vote for the mayor of Moscow, the community headquarters on observing the 2023 Moscow election told TASS in a statement.

"Some 2,117,819 ballots have been issued, 2,075,497 have been received. One day, 1 hour and 43 minutes are left until the end of the vote," the statement said.

The in-person and remote vote will be held in the Russian capital and the surrounding Moscow Region over three days - on September 8, 9 and 10. Members of regional and municipal legislatures will also be elected.

Moscow residents will vote for the city’s mayor. Besides, the residents of 13 municipalities in the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts (TINAO) will elect members to their local legislature.

Moscow residents have different voting options. They can do so online, with the help of electronic terminals or use paper ballots at almost 2,100 polling stations or at home.

Five candidates will compete for the mayoral post: Dmitry Gusev (A Just Russia - Patriots - For the Truth), Vladislav Davankov (the New People Party), Leonid Zyuganov (the Communist Party of Russia), Boris Chernyshov (LDPR) and incumbent Mayor Sergey Sobyanin (United Russia).

More than 630 party members and independent candidates are on the ballot in the municipal elections in TINAO. An average of four candidates are competing for every seat.