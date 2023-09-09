Russian CEC chief invites foreign experts working in LPR to monitor presidential vote

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The head of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova has invited international experts working at the ongoing elections in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to monitor the presidential vote in March 2024.

"I would like to sincerely thank again all experts who considered it important to come to the Lugansk People's Republic, and invite them as international observers to the Russian presidential vote that will be held here in March 2024," she said.

Pamfilova also invited international experts that are currently in the DPR to monitor the presidential election.