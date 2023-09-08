Russia strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Mali — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the terrorist activity in Mali and warns that it could escalate the situation across the entire Sahara-Sahel region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement following terrorist attacks in Mali.

The diplomat said that Russia "is shocked by the latest crimes committed by Islamist extremists against the civilian population of Mali."

"Such criminal attacks could exacerbate the situation not only in that country, but also in the entire Sahara-Sahel region, which is going through a difficult period in its historical development," Zakharova said. "We strongly condemn the bloody activity of terrorists."

The statement cited the latest reports as saying that the terrorist attacks in Mali killed 49 civilians and 15 military servicemen on September 7. One of the attacks targeted a passenger ship on the Niger River. A swift response from Malian troops prevented a larger number of casualties.

The ministry said that "the terrorist attacks were an attempt by destructive forces to deal another blow to the efforts of the transitional government in Mali to establish a peaceful life and ensure national security."

"We express our sincere condolences to the leadership and people of Mali. Reaffirming our consistent support for Bamako's course of strengthening security and stability in the friendly Republic of Mali, we will continue to provide it with the necessary assistance and aid," the ministry stated.