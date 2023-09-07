Russian air defenses intercept 11 HIMARS rockets, JDAM bomb, down 41 Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 11 HIMARS rockets and a JDAM bomb and downed 41 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Air defense forces intercepted 11 HIMARS drones and a [GPS-]guided JDAM bomb," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. As regards the 41 Ukrainian drones, they were downed near the localities of Belogorovka and Melovatka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR); Spornoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR); Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, according to the report.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 467 Ukrainian warplanes, 248 military helicopters, 6,467 unmanned aerial vehicles, 436 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,711 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,148 multiple rocket launchers, 6,274 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,776 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.