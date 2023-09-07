Lavrov points to risks of Asia-Pacific region's militarization driven by NATO penetration

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the East Asia Summit, highlighted the risks of militarization of the Asia-Pacific region driven by NATO’s efforts to penetrate the region, according to a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.

"Special attention was paid to the risks of militarization of East Asia against the background of penetration of NATO forces and infrastructure in this region with reliance on the blocking mechanisms of network deterrence created by the West, promotion of the confrontational AUKUS project, which provides for the deployment of a military-strategic complex with a nuclear component in the region," the ministry noted.

The diplomats also pointed out that during the exchange of views on key agenda issues for the Asia-Pacific region, "Russia's consistent position in support of strengthening the architecture of equal and indivisible security in the region, and ensuring strong development dynamics" was brought to the attention of the partners. "The importance of preserving the mechanisms of multilateral cooperation operating within the ASEAN system of coordination in the spirit of constructive, non-politicized dialogue and creative cooperation based on the principles of consensus, mutual respect and consideration of interests was stressed," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

In addition, the ministry said that, during the event, the importance of increasing practical work within the framework of the East Asia Summit was noted, "including the implementation of Russian initiatives in the areas of responding to epidemic threats, development of the tourism industry, and the establishment of sustainable contacts between voluntary organizations in the Asia-Pacific region."

"The Russian side confirmed the focus on the formation of a solid framework of interstate cooperation in the region through the conjugation of the potential of multilateral mechanisms working in the spirit of positive co-development, including the strengthening of constructive interaction between ASEAN with the SCO and the EAEU," the statement concluded.

About the summit

The East Asia Summit opened today in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Such summits are held once a year in conjunction with the fall events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Lavrov is representing Russia at the summit.

The East Asia Summit was established in 2005 as a platform for strategic dialogue among leaders of the Asia-Pacific region on pressing issues of ensuring security and economic growth and promoting practical cooperation. The forum is attended by ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and their dialogue partners (Russia, Australia, China, India, New Zealand, South Korea, the United States and Japan). East Timor, as a candidate for ASEAN membership, has been invited to this year's East Asia Summit events.