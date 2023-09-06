Russia calls on Moldova to avoid politicization of energy cooperation — MFA

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia is calling on Moldova to avoid politicization of their bilateral energy cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We would like to note that PJSC Gazprom has been a reliable supplier of energy resources for decades. We urge official Chisinau to show a similarly responsible approach to fulfilling its obligations and to refrain from politicizing practical issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector," the diplomat said.

She was commenting on recent statements by Chisinau's representatives about the "lack of documentary confirmation" that Moldova is in debt to Gazprom.