Lavrov to meet with his Indian, Laotian counterparts in Jakarta — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and several other officials on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, "the minister’s program is more than full."

"More and more bilateral meetings are being planned. The first bilateral meeting in Jakarta will be with Indian Foreign Minister [Subrahmanyam Jaishankar], then there will be a series of meetings with representatives of regional organizations, as well as a meeting with Laotian Foreign Minister [Saleumxay Kommasith]," the diplomat told the Sputnik Radio.

She also pointed out that "Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s gala dinner, which will be attended by all the heads of delegations that have arrived to participate in the East Asia Summit," is scheduled for Wednesday evening.