MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East has thwarted a Ukrainian reconnaissance group’s attempt to cross the Mokriye Yaly River south of Urozhaynoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Eastern Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov reported.

"In the South Donetsk area, the units of the battlegroup East, supported by artillery, foiled the attempt of a Ukrainian reconnaissance group to cross the Mokriye Yaly River south of Urozhaynoye. The group was destroyed," the spokesman said.

According to Chekhov, the Smerch multiple rocket launcher struck the concentration of the 31st Ukrainian mechanized brigade northeast of Vremevka. "[The battlegroup] destroyed an armored fighting vehicle, automotive equipment and manpower," he pointed out.

The battlegroup’s units also destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Katerinovka area, as well as struck a site of temporary deployment of the 72nd Ukrainian mechanized brigade, destroying an electronic warfare station and manpower.

"[The battlegroup also] destroyed a pickup truck with militants to the southeast of Novodarovka, a pickup truck with a portable anti-tank complex to the northeast of Nikolskoye, a D-20 howitzer in the Privolnoye area, mortar crews west of Prechistovka, south of Novodarovka, south of Konstantinovka, and two mortar crews north of Nikolskoye," the spokesman said.

Chekhov also reported that the battlegroup’s aviation hit the enemy’s manpower and equipment near Prechistovka, Novodonetsky, Ugledar and Staromayorsky. "The Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system shot down the Furia drone," he added.