DONETSK, September 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s troop losses over the past two days of fighting near Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have amounted up to 100 men, Yan Gagin, advisor to DPR Acting Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS.

"Only over the past two days of combat near Novodonetskoye, the adversary has lost up to a hundred of its troops. According to intelligence, for the most part, these are irrecoverable losses," Gagin said.

He also added that the Ukrainian army is preparing reserves of several hundred people to bolster the group in this sector of the frontline. The official stressed that the situation in the vicinity of Novodonetskoye remains complex.

Earlier, Gagin told TASS that the Ukrainian army was increasing the number of troops in order to shift the main strike from Urozhaynoye to Novodonetskoye and Oktyabrskoye in the DPR.