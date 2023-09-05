Over 2,000 voting stations to open in Moscow on September 8-10

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Over 2,000 voting stations will be open during election days between September 8 and 10 in Moscow, says Vadim Kovalyov, Chairman of the Public election observation center.

"The most important thing [necessary to cast a ballot] is to have a passport. We have a lot of voting stations, over 2,000. […] There are stations, established in temporary stay locations: detention facilities, hospitals; observation will be organized there as well," Kovalyov said.

He pointed out that Moscow residents will be able to cast their ballots in multiple ways: online, via electronic terminals, paper ballots or at home. Kovalyov noted that while new technologies provide new voting options, they do not cancel out the traditional method.