Putin, Xi Jinping did not coordinate their decision not to attend G20 summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not discuss their decision not to visit the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"[They made their decisions] based on their own schedules," the spokesman said, answering a question if the two leaders coordinated their decision or if each side made this decision based on their own considerations.

Previously, the media reported that the Russian delegation to the summit will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the Chinese delegation will be led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

India has been presiding over the G20 since December 1, 2022. The New Delhi summit will take place in an in-person format on September 9-10. Leaders of all G20 states and nine additional states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore) are invited.