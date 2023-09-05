Ukrainian forces lose more than 350 servicemen in LPR over week — acting governor

LUGANSK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces wiped out more than 350 Ukrainian servicemen in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, Acting Governor Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Over the week, the enemy has lost over 350 servicemen and suffered equipment losses: 23 units of artillery and mortars, including two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Russian forces also hit 11 field ammunition depots and five US-made M113 armored personnel carriers.

In addition, Pasechnik said that 34 attempts to cross the LPR’s airspace were thwarted. He pointed out that the Ukrainian forces lost over 45 drones.