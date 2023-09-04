Two civilians killed, 11 wounded in DPR as result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks during day

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and eleven more, including three children, were wounded in the Donetsk People Republic (DPR) in shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops during the day, DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"During the day, Ukrainian armed units shelled the republic’s territory 34 times. Two civilians were killed and eight more, including a boy and a girl both born in 2012, were wounded in the village of Mironovskoye. Two civilians: a woman and a teenager born in 2006, were wounded as a result of an attack on central Donetsk. A man was wounded in Makeyevka. He is in serious condition," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, Ukrainian troops fired 96 shells, including cluster munitions, including from 220mm, 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. Eighteen residential houses and seven civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.