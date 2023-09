MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. An administrative building was partially damaged in the village of Belaya Berezka in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.

"Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Belaya Berezka. As a result, an administrative building was partially damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Bogomaz, no one was hurt.