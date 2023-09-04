Grain deal discussed with Erdogan, Putin says

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. The West continues blocking fulfillment of Russia’s requirements to the grain deal, including Russian grain exports, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Certainly, termination of the so-called Black Sea Initiative on grain exports from Ukrainian ports was discussed," the Russian leader said.

The West continues blocking fulfillment of Russia’s requirements to the grain deal, including Russian grain exports, Putin added.