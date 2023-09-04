No new peace initiatives discussed with Russia after Kiev discarded previous ones — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. No new peace initiatives on Ukraine have been proposed to Russia after Kiev tossed out previous ideas on the subject, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference following Russian-Turkish talks.

"We hear about some new initiatives (to settle the Ukrainian crisis - TASS), but this is not something that has ever been discussed with us. Therefore, we are not receiving anything new," Putin said.

He said Moscow is aware that through the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "an agreement had been reached, draft documents had been agreed between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," but then "Ukraine dumped them."

"No one is simply circling back to that," the Russian president said.

"As far as mediation services are concerned, we have never rejected them," he continued. "We are also aware of the mediation proposals and initiatives from both China and African nations."

Putin also said the Turkish president always paid and is paying a lot of attention to the settlement of the situation in Ukraine "including in face-to-face conversations."

"Of course, we are grateful to the Turkish president for his efforts in this area," the Russian president said.