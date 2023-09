SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed satisfaction with today's talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, the Russian leader thanked Erdogan "for the joint work, for a substantive, productive dialogue."

"There is no doubt that today's talks will serve to further develop the Russian-Turkish partnership in all areas," Putin said.