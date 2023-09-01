Chief of Ukrainian intelligence for moving combat operations to Russia

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov, has said that military operations should be transferred to the territory of Russia.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on the Rada TV channel on Sunday that he was cautious about the idea of expanding the hostilities to the territory of Russia so as "not to be left alone."

"The hostilities should be moved to another territory, which, understandably, for us is the Russian Federation. And to other territories that are under their influence in order to stretch them (Russian forces - TASS) and neutralize them. The wider they (Ukraine's operations - TASS) will be, the better," Budanov said in an interview with the 1+1 TV channel.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Afterwards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that the special operation was started to protect the population of Donbass, demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, and eliminate security threats that emanate from the territory of that country. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian authorities had repeatedly noted that Russia’s goals could be achieved in various ways, but since political and diplomatic methods were impossible now in the case of Ukraine, it was necessary to resort to a special military operation.