Russia to keep developing humanitarian cooperation with China, Africa — Putin

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is developing humanitarian ties with China and African countries and it will definitely continue working along these lines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the open lesson Talking About Important Things on the first day of the school year.

A participant in the meeting asked Putin about the possibility of implementing exchange programs in which school students from China and Africa could come to Russia to get acquainted with Russian culture.

"Yes, of course. This can and should be done. We are doing this already and will further develop this kind of activity, this cooperation in the field of humanitarian ties," Putin said.

He believes that deepening cooperation in the humanitarian sphere "is very important, because it creates such an informal bond between countries and peoples."

"It is important, because the development of our economic ties, scientific and technological ties, those in the field of space and energy requires ever more specialists, but specialists will not come from anywhere, if there is no interest toward the partner country. It is very important. We have been doing this, we are doing it and we will definitely keep do it," Putin said.