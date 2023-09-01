West’s stance against emerging equitable world order to spark new confrontations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Western countries have adopted a course toward countering the emergence of a multipolar world order that is fraught with yet more confrontations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The West’s policy, which is currently aimed at slowing down the course of history, will only engender additional confrontational situations, additional complications for the global community," he said at a meeting with students and faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). Russia’s top diplomat clarified that "the shaping of a multipolar world order will take a rather lengthy period," adding that this process is "[empirically] objective and unstoppable."

According to the foreign minister, the clash between those countries that "want fairness based on the principle of sovereign equality and not on made-up wishes" and those that "want to govern according to their own rules" will be rather lengthy. "This principle of sovereign equality has never been recognized by the West; they have never implemented it in any of their initiatives. They have always strived to rein in and bring to heel any international processes" that they do not control, Lavrov concluded.