Russia stands for retaining diplomatic ties with Japan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Tokyo and is open to dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This is still our neighbor. In any case, we have, and, I hope, we will have diplomatic ties. At least, we support this, we are open to dialogue," he said at a meeting with students and faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

Lavrov pointed out that the Russian side, undoubtedly, "won’t be running after our Japanese colleagues and neighbors and offer them something." "They need to make up their mind on their own," the top Russian diplomat explained. "When they come back to their senses, we’ll see how they will act and work," he added.