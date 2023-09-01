Russian Air Defense Troops destroy Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Kiev made an attempt to attack Russian facilities with a drone, it was destroyed by the Russian Air Defense Troops over the Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry told reporters.

"This morning at 7:30 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian forces foiled the Kiev regime’s attampt to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian facilities with an aircraft-type drone. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the information, adding that there were no casualties or damage. "Our air defense system has worked in the Belgorod Region - an airplane-type drone was shot down. Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground," he wrote on his Telegram channel.