Putin highlights successful relations with Tashkent in message to Uzbek president

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the positive state of relations between Moscow and Tashkent in a message to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Uzbekistan’s Independence Day.

"Relations between our countries have been successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Moscow-Tashkent cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the United Nations and other multilateral platforms produces good results," Putin said in his message, according to the Uzbek presidential press service.

Putin also hailed Uzbekistan's successful economic and social development. "I am confident that through joint efforts, we will continue to steadily boost constructive bilateral ties in all areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of strengthening regional security and stability," the Russian president added.