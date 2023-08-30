Lavrov could discuss grain deal at bilateral meetings during G20 summit

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could discuss the issue of the grain deal during his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"After all, not only bilateral sessions are planned, but also bilateral meetings. I think it is possible that this issue (grain deal - TASS) will be brought up during bilateral meetings," she said on 360 television.

The diplomat also said that during the events at the G20 summit "the Russian delegation will definitely emphasize the issue" that Russia "has always been a reliable supplier, in particular, of energy resources, despite any changes in the world, illegitimate sanctions, pressure and so on."

"We have been, are and remain a reliable supplier of energy resources for the entire international community," the spokeswoman said.

India has held the presidency of the G20 since December 1, 2022. The summit in New Delhi will be held from September 9-10 in an in-person format. Invitations were sent to all G20 leaders, as well as heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore. Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi previously said that New Delhi was counting on the participation of the leaders of all G20 countries. It was reported earlier that Russia would be represented at the summit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.