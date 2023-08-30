Russia to retaliate harshly should US fail to issue visas to reporters for UNGA — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia will not let the US actions pass without a serious reaction if Washington fails to issue visas to Russian journalists to cover the events of the UN General Assembly in September, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is a gross violation of all norms of internal, international law. We consider it an absolutely unacceptable violation of international law. If the situation with not issuing visas to our reporters is repeated, it will not pass without a tough response," she told a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the US fails to issue visas not only to reporters, but also to diplomats, parliamentarians, athletes, artists and scientists, as well as participants in competitions and festivals. "I would like to remind you that according to the Agreement regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations, in effect since 1947, the US made a commitment to ensure the unimpeded access of foreign missions accredited to it to all processes of operation. However, Washington often fails to keep its word. Not only regarding our country, but also other UN member states," the Russian diplomat said.

"Our position is well known to the American side. We are forced to remind that this is a blatant abuse of the power the US has to host the headquarters of the organization. The US fools around with visas to exert pressure on other countries. The administration determines on its own whose representatives are allowed to participate in UN events, and whose are banned from it," Zakharova said.

The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly begins on September 19 in New York.

In the spring, the delegation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov faced difficulties in obtaining US visas to travel to the UN Security Council events on April 24 and 25. At the same time, representatives of the Russian media did not receive visas at all.