Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian army strongholds in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), destroying two enemy strongholds over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"The battlegroup’s artillery struck two enemy temporary deployment sites in areas near the settlements of Avdeyevka and Orlovka, destroying an Osa surface-to-air missile launcher in Aleksandro-Shultino and the teams of SPG and AGS grenade launchers in Spornoye, Belogorovka and near Kleshcheyevka," the spokesman said.

In counter-battery fire, the Russian battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian multiple rocket launcher, four D-30 howitzers, a US-made 155mm M777 artillery system and six 120mm mortars, he added.

Russia’s southern battlegroup also delivered missile and bombing strikes against enemy forces near the settlement of Krasnogorovka, he said.

"The southern battlegroup’s aircraft delivered missile and bombing strikes against the clusters of armament, manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade near the settlement of Krasnogorovka. Attack aircraft and army aviation helicopters also pounded amassed enemy manpower in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artyomovsk, Aleksandro-Kalinovo and Maryinka areas," the battlegroup’s spokesman said.