Russia won’t hold nuclear tests unless US holds them first — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. Russia won’t return to holding nuclear tests unless the US holds them first, Dmitry Glukhov, a member of the Russian permanent mission to the UN, said at a UN General Assembly meeting.

"We would also like to emphasize that the statement by Russian President [Vladimir Putin], which was mentioned today by some delegations, about the hypothetical possibility of our country resuming nuclear testing that he made during his address to the Russian Federal Assembly should be considered exclusively in the context of our response to any destructive actions of the United States. It is a pre-emptive signal to Washington. We won’t resort to this step unless the United States does it first," he said at the meeting dedicated to the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.