Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to hold talks in Moscow on August 31 — source

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are set to hold talks in Moscow on August 31, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Talks will happen in Moscow on August 31," the person said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS earlier that the talks between the two countries' ministers would be held in Moscow in the near future.

On 25 August, it was reported that Fidan made his first visit as Turkish foreign minister to Kiev.